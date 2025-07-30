Enbridge to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before the opening bell.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Enbridge’s adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA contributions from its major business segments like Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission, and Gas Distribution and Storage.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 0.28%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 41 cents has witnessed one downward and one upward revisions in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 2.38% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $9.11 billion indicates a 9.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

As a leading midstream energy firm, Enbridge operates an extensive oil and gas transportation network that is crucial to the energy ecosystem in the United States and Canada. ENB’s low-risk business model — with minimal exposure to commodity-price volatility — is likely to have generated stable earnings, underpinned by long-term contracts. The company’s Liquids Pipelines segment, which contributes to the majority portion of adjusted EBITDA, is likely to have been aided by steady pipeline volumes from the Mainline System in the to-be-reported quarter. Furthermore, ENB’s Gas Transmission assets, also backed by long-term contracts, are expected to have supported its earnings and cash flows.

These factors might have positively impacted demand and pricing dynamics, potentially aiding Enbridge’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for ENB this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Enbridge has an Earnings ESP of +0.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ENB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may want to consider, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ is a Calgary-based independent energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Canadian Natural Resources is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNQ’s earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a 31.25% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

MPLX LP MPLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.36% and a Zacks Rank #3.

MPLX is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, indicating a 6.96% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Chevron Corporation CVX currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Chevron is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, which indicates a decrease of 34.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

