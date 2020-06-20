Enbridge reopens part of U.S. oil pipeline after damage causes 2-day shutdown

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO resumed operation on Saturday of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline in the U.S. Great Lakes, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said.

The line, part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Michigan's attorney general has been attempting through the courts to permanently shut down the portion of the 67-year-old Line 5 that passes across the Straits' lakebed, fearing leaks that would pollute the Great Lakes.

In a letter to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said the Canadian company had shut both legs of the line on Thursday as a precaution after it found a screw anchor on one leg had shifted position. He was responding to Whitmer's letter a day earlier, in which she said she had unanswered questions about the cause of a "catastrophe that may have been narrowly avoided."

The damaged leg of Line 5 remains shut as it is evaluated, Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said. Inspection by a remote operated vehicle confirmed that the other leg is not damaged, he said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.