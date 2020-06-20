US Markets
ENB

Enbridge reopens part of U.S. oil pipeline after damage causes 2-day shutdown

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Enbridge Inc resumed operation on Saturday of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline in the U.S. Great Lakes, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said.

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 20 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO resumed operation on Saturday of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline in the U.S. Great Lakes, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said.

The line, part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Michigan's attorney general has been attempting through the courts to permanently shut down the portion of the 67-year-old Line 5 that passes across the Straits' lakebed, fearing leaks that would pollute the Great Lakes.

In a letter to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said the Canadian company had shut both legs of the line on Thursday as a precaution after it found a screw anchor on one leg had shifted position. He was responding to Whitmer's letter a day earlier, in which she said she had unanswered questions about the cause of a "catastrophe that may have been narrowly avoided."

The damaged leg of Line 5 remains shut as it is evaluated, Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said. Inspection by a remote operated vehicle confirmed that the other leg is not damaged, he said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular