Enbridge Rejects Michigan's Demand To Shut Down Line 5 Dual Pipelines

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) has rejected the State of Michigan's demand to shut down Line 5 dual pipelines. The company alleged that the State's Notice ignored scientific evidence and was based on inaccurate and outdated information.

According to the company, Line 5 enables the safe transport of fuel to heat homes and provides energy to Michigan, neighboring U.S. states and Canada's two largest provinces.

In a letter responding to the State's November 13 notice, Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines, wrote, "Our dual lines in the Straits are safe and in full compliance with the federal pipeline safety standards that govern them."

Yu also stated that Enbridge has no intention of shutting down the pipelines based on the State's unspecified allegations and its violation of federal law.

The company has requested that the United States District Court dismiss the State of Michigan's action in that the revocation of the easement is contrary to federal law and that pipeline safety resides with the federal Pipeline Safety Act and its enforcement is the responsibility of an expert federal agency (PHMSA).

The company alleged that the State acted unlawfully in issuing the Notice to revoke and terminate the 1953 easement by attempting to upend federal jurisdiction.

In the meantime, the dual pipelines will continue to operate safely until they are replaced on completion of the Tunnel Project," wrote Vern Yu.

