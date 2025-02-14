Enbridge Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Enbridge, Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) reaffirmed its distributable cash flow or DCF and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project DCF in a range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share and adjusted EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20.0 billion.

The Company also reaffirmed its 2023 to 2026 near-term growth outlook of 7 to 9 percent for adjusted EBITDA growth, 4 to 6 percent for adjusted earnings per share growth and approximately 3 percent for DCF per share growth.

Enbridge increased its 2025 quarterly dividend by 3.0 percent to $0.9425 per share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.

