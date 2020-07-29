Enbridge Re-affirms 2020 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.56, compared to C$0.67, prior year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) was C$2.44 billion, compared to C$2.31 billion. DCF per share was C$1.21, which exceeded the company's expectations for the second quarter.

For 2020, the company still expects to generate DCF within its original guidance range of C$4.50 to C$4.80 per share.

Enbridge also announced that Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, John Whelen, will retire, effective October 31. John's role will be filled by current members of the company's Executive Leadership Team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.