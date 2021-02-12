Enbridge raises Line 3 replacement cost estimate by C$1 bln

Details on Line 3 cost, background

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Friday forecast higher costs for its Line 3 replacement project citing regulatory and permitting delays, winter construction and COVID-19 protocols, among other reasons.

The pipeline operator said it estimates capital costs for the Line 3 replacement project, including the Canadian segment already in service, to be C$9.3 billion ($7.30 billion) from C$8.2 billion.

The Line 3 replacement project is in the process of doubling its capacity, which will allow it to deliver about 760,000 bpd of crude from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, by the end of this year.

The company reported a 79% jump in fourth-quarter profit, as the pipeline operator shipped higher volumes of crude on its liquids system on the back of a price recovery.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$1.78 billion, or 88 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$990 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.2738 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

