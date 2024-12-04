Enbridge price target raised to C$63 from C$59 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$63 from C$59 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company provided 2025 guidance. RBC views the outlook “favorably” against consensus being near the low-end of the management’s EBITDA range, and also contends that the guidance appears to contain a number of relatively conservative assumptions relating to Mainline volumes and the USD/CAD exchange rate, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Tthe company’s core businesses remain positioned to benefit from favorable secular energy trends in North America that support the delivery of multi-year earnings, cash flow and dividend per share growth, RBC stated.
- Enbridge increasing quarterly common share dividend 3% to 94.25c per share
- Enbridge sees 2025 adjusted EBITDA C$19.4B-C$20.0B
- Enbridge still sees adjusted EPS growth of 4%-6% from 2023 to 2026
- Enbridge sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA near top end of C$17.7B-C$18.3B guidance
