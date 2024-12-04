Enbridge price target raised to C$61 from C$57 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$61 from C$57 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s 2025 outlook was better than expected and it also announced a 3% dividend increase for 2025, the analyst tells investors. The firm raised its price target on the stock to match its higher EBTIDA estimates and to reflect the continued strong Gas Transmission growth.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ENB:
- Enbridge price target raised to C$63 from C$59 at RBC Capital
- Enbridge increasing quarterly common share dividend 3% to 94.25c per share
- Enbridge sees 2025 adjusted EBITDA C$19.4B-C$20.0B
- Enbridge still sees adjusted EPS growth of 4%-6% from 2023 to 2026
- Enbridge sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA near top end of C$17.7B-C$18.3B guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.