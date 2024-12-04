Enbridge price target raised to C$61 from C$57 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$61 from C$57 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s 2025 outlook was better than expected and it also announced a 3% dividend increase for 2025, the analyst tells investors. The firm raised its price target on the stock to match its higher EBTIDA estimates and to reflect the continued strong Gas Transmission growth.

