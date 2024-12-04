Enbridge price target raised to C$60 from C$58 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Patrick Kenny raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$60 from C$58 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ENB:
- Enbridge price target raised to C$61 from C$57 at Scotiabank
- Enbridge price target raised to C$63 from C$59 at RBC Capital
- Enbridge increasing quarterly common share dividend 3% to 94.25c per share
- Enbridge sees 2025 adjusted EBITDA C$19.4B-C$20.0B
- Enbridge still sees adjusted EPS growth of 4%-6% from 2023 to 2026
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.