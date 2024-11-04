Enbridge price target raised to C$59 from C$56 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ben Pham raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$59 from C$56 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
