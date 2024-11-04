Enbridge price target raised to C$59 from C$56 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ben Pham raised the firm’s price target on Enbridge (ENB) to C$59 from C$56 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.