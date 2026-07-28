Enbridge Prepares to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before the opening bell.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Enbridge’s adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents, primarily driven by higher adjusted EBITDA contributions from its Gas Transmission, and Gas Distribution and Storage business segments. Lower adjusted EBITDA contributions from the Liquids Pipelines segment slightly offset the positives.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same once, delivering an average surprise of 1.79%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Enbridge Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Enbridge Inc price-eps-surprise | Enbridge Inc Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 43 cents has witnessed two downward and no upward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 8.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $10.85 billion indicates a 0.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for ENB

As a leading midstream energy firm, Enbridge serves more than 75% of North American refineries, supplies roughly 20% of the continent's natural gas and reaches more than 7 million utility customers. Backed by long-term contracts and low exposure to commodity price volatility, the company's low-risk business model is expected to deliver stable earnings for the to be-reported quarter.

Despite the stable nature of its business model, ENB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is anticipated to have been affected by increased financing costs, which is likely to have weighed on its overall profitability and dampened Enbridge’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ENB this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Enbridge has an Earnings ESP of -0.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ENB’s Zacks Rank: ENB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks From the Energy Sector

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are NOV Inc. NOV, Cactus, Inc. WHD and Western Midstream Partners, LP WES. NOV, Cactus and Western Midstream currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV has an Earnings ESP of +19.69%. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating a 44.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus has an Earnings ESP of +7.04%. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a 7.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Western Midstream has an Earnings ESP of +1.19%.The partnership is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WES’ earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, suggesting a 3.4% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

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Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.