Enbridge misses fourth-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 09, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO on Friday missed fourth-quarter profit estimates, hurt by lower earnings from its gas transmission and midstream segment.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 64 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of 68 Canadian cents per share, according to LSEG data.

