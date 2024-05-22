Enbridge Launches Equity Program to Fund Acquisitions

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has released an update.

Enbridge Inc. is set to partially fund its acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities through a newly announced at-the-market equity issuance program, allowing the sale of up to $2.75 billion in common shares. This move offers Enbridge a diverse set of funding options and enhances its financial flexibility. The company’s common shares will be sold directly to the public through major stock exchanges in Canada and the U.S., with pricing varying during the distribution period.

For further insights into TSE:ENB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.