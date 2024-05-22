News & Insights

Stocks

Enbridge Launches Equity Program to Fund Acquisitions

May 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has released an update.

Enbridge Inc. is set to partially fund its acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities through a newly announced at-the-market equity issuance program, allowing the sale of up to $2.75 billion in common shares. This move offers Enbridge a diverse set of funding options and enhances its financial flexibility. The company’s common shares will be sold directly to the public through major stock exchanges in Canada and the U.S., with pricing varying during the distribution period.

For further insights into TSE:ENB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.