Enbridge Issues Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) said it expects full-year 2020 distributable cash flow (DCF) per share to be near the mid-point of the C$4.50 to C$4.80 guidance range. For 2021, the company expects DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00. Enbridge also re-affirmed its 5-7% average long-term annual distributable cash flow per share growth outlook.

Enbridge announced that the quarterly dividend for 2021 will be increased from C$0.81 to C$0.835 per share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.