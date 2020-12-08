Markets
ENB

Enbridge Issues Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) said it expects full-year 2020 distributable cash flow (DCF) per share to be near the mid-point of the C$4.50 to C$4.80 guidance range. For 2021, the company expects DCF per share of C$4.70 to C$5.00. Enbridge also re-affirmed its 5-7% average long-term annual distributable cash flow per share growth outlook.

Enbridge announced that the quarterly dividend for 2021 will be increased from C$0.81 to C$0.835 per share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular