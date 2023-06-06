Enbridge invites bids for capacity on two gas transportation paths

June 6 (Reuters) - Energy transportation and distribution company Enbridge Inc's ENB.TOsubsidiary Enbridge Gas launched an 'open season' for additional natural gas capacity along Canada's Dawn-to-Parkway and Kirkwall-to-Parkway transportation paths on Tuesday.

Open season gives oil and gas producers the chance to bid for long-term contracts, giving them priority access to pipelines.

The open season is for firm transportation service capacity of up to 96,000 gigajoules per day, starting Nov. 1, 2027, with a 15-year minimum term.

Enbridge's Gas Dawn Parkway System transports gas from the company's Dawn Hub, located near Sarnia, Ontario, to the Greater Toronto Area, where it connects with other downstream pipelines serving eastern Canadian and northeastern U.S. markets.

