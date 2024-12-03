Enbridge increasing quarterly common share dividend 3% to 94.25c per share

Enbridge (ENB) will increase its quarterly common share dividend for 2025 by 3.0% to 94.25c per common share from 91.5c, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.
