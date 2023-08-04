Enbridge Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.85 billion, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$450 million, or C$0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.38 billion or C$0.68 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.85 Bln. vs. C$450 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.91 vs. C$0.22 last year.

