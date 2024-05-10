Enbridge Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.42 billion, or C$0.67 per share. This compares with C$1.73 billion, or C$0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.96 billion or C$0.92 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.42 Bln. vs. C$1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.67 vs. C$0.86 last year.

