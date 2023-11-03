Enbridge Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$532 million, or C$0.26 per share. This compares with C$1.28 billion, or C$0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.27 billion or C$0.62 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$532 Mln. vs. C$1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.26 vs. C$0.63 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.