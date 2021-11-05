Enbridge Inc. Reports Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$682 million, or C$0.34 per share. This compares with C$990 million, or C$0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.18 billion or C$0.59 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.18 Bln. vs. C$0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.59 vs. C$0.48 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: C$4.70 - C$5.00

