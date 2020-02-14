Markets
ENB

Enbridge Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.61 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$0.75 billion, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$1.09 billion, or C$0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.23 billion or C$0.61 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.23 Bln. vs. C$1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.61 vs. C$0.65 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular