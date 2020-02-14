Enbridge Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.61 per share

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$0.75 billion, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$1.09 billion, or C$0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.23 billion or C$0.61 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.23 Bln. vs. C$1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.61 vs. C$0.65 last year.

