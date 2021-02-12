Markets
ENB

Enbridge Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.56 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.78 billion, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$0.75 billion, or C$0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.13 billion or C$0.56 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.13 Bln. vs. C$1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.56 vs. C$0.61 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More