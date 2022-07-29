Markets
ENB

Enbridge Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$450 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$1.394 billion, or C$0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.350 billion or C$0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$450 Mln. vs. C$1.394 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.22 vs. C$0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.7

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular