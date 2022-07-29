Enbridge Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$450 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$1.394 billion, or C$0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.350 billion or C$0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$450 Mln. vs. C$1.394 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.22 vs. C$0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.7

