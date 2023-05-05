Enbridge Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.73 billion, or C$0.86 per share. This compares with C$1.93 billion, or C$0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.73 billion or C$0.85 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.73 Bln. vs. C$1.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.86 vs. C$0.95 last year.

