Enbridge Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.84 billion, or C$0.91 per share. This compares with C$1.78 billion, or C$0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.38 billion or C$0.68 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.84 Bln. vs. C$1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.91 vs. C$0.88 last year.

