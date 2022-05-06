Enbridge Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.93 billion, or C$0.95 per share. This compares with C$1.90 billion, or C$0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.71 billion or C$0.84 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.93 Bln. vs. C$1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.95 vs. C$0.94 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.