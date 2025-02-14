Enbridge Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$493 million, or C$0.23 per share. This compares with C$1.726 billion, or C$0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.640 billion or C$0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$493 Mln. vs. C$1.726 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.23 vs. C$0.81 last year.

