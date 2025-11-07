Enbridge Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$682 million, or C$0.30 per share. This compares with C$1.293 billion, or C$0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$997 million or C$0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$682 Mln. vs. C$1.293 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.30 vs. C$0.59 last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook of C$19.4 billion to C$20 billion.

