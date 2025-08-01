Enbridge Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$2.18 billion, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$1.85 billion, or C$0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.42 billion or C$0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.18 Bln. vs. C$1.85 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.00 vs. C$0.86 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.