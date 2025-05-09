Enbridge Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$2.261 billion, or C$1.04 per share. This compares with C$1.419 billion, or C$0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.242 billion or C$1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.261 Bln. vs. C$1.419 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.04 vs. C$0.67 last year.

