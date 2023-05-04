Enbridge Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser L (EBBNF) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Enbridge Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser L said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enbridge Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser L. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBBNF is 0.53%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 5,537K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enbridge Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser L is 22.88. The forecasts range from a low of 20.56 to a high of $26.21. The average price target represents an increase of 15.73% from its latest reported closing price of 19.77.

The projected annual revenue for Enbridge Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser L is 53,861MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,803K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBBNF by 11.18% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 856K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBBNF by 3.69% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBBNF by 15.16% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

