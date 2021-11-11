Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Enbridge Inc (ENB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.674 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.2, the dividend yield is 6.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENB was $42.2, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.35 and a 48.64% increase over the 52 week low of $28.39.

ENB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). ENB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ENB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.59%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the enb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENB as a top-10 holding:

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UMI with an increase of 2.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENB at 9.12%.

