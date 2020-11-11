Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Enbridge Inc (ENB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.608 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.41, the dividend yield is 8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENB was $30.41, representing a -29.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.15 and a 34.74% increase over the 52 week low of $22.57.

ENB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). ENB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports ENB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.33%, compared to an industry average of -12%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENB as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOLZ with an increase of 1.16% over the last 100 days. ENFR has the highest percent weighting of ENB at 9.53%.

