Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Enbridge Inc (ENB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.52, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENB was $33.52, representing a -22.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.15 and a 48.52% increase over the 52 week low of $22.57.

ENB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ENB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports ENB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.64%, compared to an industry average of -6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENB as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

iShares Trust (IGE)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an increase of 65.63% over the last 100 days. TPYP has the highest percent weighting of ENB at 7.97%.

