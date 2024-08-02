Enbridge Inc. Earnings At C$1.848 Bln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported a profit for second quarter of C$1.848 billion

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.848 billion, or C$0.86 per share. This compares with C$1.848 billion, or C$0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.248 billion or C$0.58 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.848 Bln. vs. C$1.848 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.86 vs. C$0.91 last year.

