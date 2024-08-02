News & Insights

Markets
ENB

Enbridge Inc. Earnings At C$1.848 Bln In Q2

August 02, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported a profit for second quarter of C$1.848 billion

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.848 billion, or C$0.86 per share. This compares with C$1.848 billion, or C$0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.248 billion or C$0.58 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.848 Bln. vs. C$1.848 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.86 vs. C$0.91 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.