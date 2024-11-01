Enbridge Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.293 billion, or C$0.59 per share. This compares with C$532 million, or C$0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Enbridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.194 billion or C$0.55 per share for the period.

Enbridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.293 Bln. vs. C$532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.59 vs. C$0.26 last year.

