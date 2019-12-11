Enbridge Hikes 2020 Dividend, Expects Y/Y Higher EBITDA, DCF

Enbridge Inc. ENB recently received authorization from the board of directors to hike quarterly dividend for 2020. The new dividend of 81 Canadian cents (or C$3.24 annually) — expected to be paid on Mar 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of Feb 14, 2020 — will reflect a sequential hike of 9.8%. The raise will lead to a dividend yield of 6.3%.

This move is indicative of the company’s commitment to create value for its shareholders and underlines Enbridge’s confidence in business growth. In fact, 2020 will be the 25th successive year of dividend increase by the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider.

In addition to the news of dividend increment, Enbridge announced that it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of C$13.7 billion for 2020, marginally higher than 2019 expectation of C$13 billion. The increase can be supported by the Line 3 Replacement project, as the Canadian segment of the pipeline commenced service on Dec 1, 2019. It awaits more clarity on the regulatory processes before the project’s U.S. segment comes online.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) per share for 2020 is expected in the range of C$4.50-C$4.80, higher than the 2019 projection within C$4.30-C$4.60. This reflects Enbridge’s efforts in strengthening overall businesses by shedding non-core assets and adding profitable growth projects. Moreover, the company expects DCF per share to increase 5-7% per annum after 2020.

Notably, it recently signed a letter of intent with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD, another North American midstream player, to develop the deep-water Sea Port Oil Terminal export facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Price Performance

Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge has gained 24.5% year to date compared with 8.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

