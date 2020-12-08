US Markets
ENB

Enbridge forecasts higher 2021 core earnings on likely better volumes, rates

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2021 and raised its annual dividend, saying it expects to see volume on its Liquids Mainline System improve next year.

Adds background, details on outlook

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, ENB.N on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2021 and raised its annual dividend, saying it expects to see volume on its Liquids Mainline System improve next year.

A coronavirus-led plunge in demand for crude and related products had forced companies to shut-in production this year. However, with fuel demand having rebounded and prices hovering at about $50 a barrel, producers have started restoring their shut-in drilling.

Enbridge said it also expects rates for gas transportation to rise and a growing customer base for gas distribution and storage.

The company forecast 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to be in the range of C$13.9 billion ($10.86 billion) to C$14.3 billion, higher than 2020 forecast of about C$13.7 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company also forecast 2021 distributable cash flow per share to be between C$4.70 and C$5.00 compared with its 2020 forecast of C$4.50 to C$4.80.

Enbridge raised its dividend by 3% to C$0.835/quarter or C$3.34 annually, effective March 1, 2021.

($1 = 1.2797 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular