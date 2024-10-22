Enbridge Eyes New Financial Partnership With Indigenous Communities

Enbridge Inc. ENB, a leading energy infrastructure firm, is in talks with certain indigenous communities in Canada to sell a stake in some of its pipelines. The company aims to form a financial partnership with the indigenous communities, similar to a previous deal in which Enbridge sold a minority stake in seven of its Alberta oil pipelines to the communities for C$1.12 billion.

ENB has invited the indigenous communities to a meeting on Nov. 20 to discuss the agreement in Edmonton, Alberta, according to a Bloomberg report. The report further mentioned that the details of the asset (to be put in the deal) have not yet been disclosed by the company. ENB had sold a 12% stake in seven pipelines in Alberta to indigenous communities in 2022. The agreement, better known as “Project Rocket”, involved a partnership with the First Nations and Métis communities.

Enbridge, along with many other Canadian energy firms, is increasingly looking to partner with indigenous communities in the regions where it operates. The primary objective of this is to foster a strong relationship with the communities and ward off environmental and legal challenges associated with the company’s operations.

Per a Bloomberg statement, Enbridge continues to interact with more than 350 indigenous groups across the continent.

