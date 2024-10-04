Enbridge Expands Gulf of Mexico Operations for BP's Kaskida Hub

Enbridge Inc. ENB has announced plans to invest $700 million in the construction of crude oil and natural gas pipelines for the recently sanctioned Kaskida oil development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This strategic move comes as part of ENB's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the region, catering to rising global energy demands.

The Kaskida oil hub, operated by BP plc BP, marks the British oil major's sixth production hub in the Gulf of Mexico. Slated for a 2029 production start, Kaskida will feature a floating production platform with an initial capacity to produce 80,000 barrels per day from six wells. BP aims to increase its Gulf of Mexico production, targeting 400,000 barrels of oil and gas per day by 2030, up from its 2023 average of 300,000 barrels per day.

Enbridge’s crude oil pipeline, to be named the Canyon Oil Pipeline System, will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, whereas its natural gas counterpart, the Canyon Gathering System, is designed to handle 125 million cubic feet per day. Both pipelines will connect subsea to Enbridge's existing Magnolia Gas Gathering Pipeline. Like the Kaskida development, the pipelines are expected to be fully operational by 2029.

Meanwhile, Shell plc SHEL has made its mark on the Kaskida project by greenlighting the construction of its Rome Pipeline, which will help transport oil produced from Kaskida. This pipeline will create an essential link between Shell's Green Canyon Block 19 pipeline hub and the Fourchon Junction facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. The Rome Pipeline is expected to be in operation by 2028, preceding the Kaskida hub’s first phase of production.

Enbridge's investment in the Gulf region is part of a broader strategy to expand its energy infrastructure. The company already plays a significant role in the U.S. Gulf Coast, supplying natural gas to five liquefied natural gas export terminals and owning the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, TX, which is North America's largest crude export terminal.

BP’s commitment to the Kaskida hub underscores its long-term vision for the Gulf of Mexico, with Kaskida poised to become a significant contributor to BP’s offshore oil production portfolio. The addition of Enbridge’s new pipelines will help streamline the transportation of both oil and gas from this important offshore development, supporting BP’s broader energy ambitions in the region.

As global energy demand continues to rise, these projects highlight the strategic importance of the Gulf of Mexico in securing a steady supply of oil and natural gas, reinforcing the region’s role as a cornerstone of North America energy production.

Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 19.4% compared with the industry’s 19.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Enbridge carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the same industry is Delek Logistics Partners DKL, which presently flaunts a Zacks Rank#1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek Logistics Partners is a provider of gathering, pipeline, transportation and other services for the energy market. DKL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.41. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 60 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.