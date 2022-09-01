Enbridge (ENB) Wins Canada's Support for Line 5 Pipeline

Enbridge Inc.’s ENB Line 5 pipeline has faced sustained criticism for years over the risk of an oil leak since a section of the pipeline runs underwater through the Straits of Mackinac.

For the second time in less than a year, Canada invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin. The 1977 pipeline treaty manages the free flow of oil between Canada and the United States.

Last year, Canada invoked it to negotiate with the United States to resolve a dispute with Michigan state, which seeks to shut down Line 5 on environmental aspects.

In Wisconsin, Line 5 runs directly through the Bad River Reservation, more than 500 square kilometers of pristine wetlands, streams and wilderness. This is home to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, a native American tribe in northern Wisconsin.

The Bad River Band demands Line 5’s shutdown and removal from its reservation due to the risk of a leak and expired easements. Easements are land use agreements between Enbridge and the Bad River Band.

Canada expressed concerns that a potential shutdown of Line 5 will cause an extensive economic and energy disruption, thereby impacting energy prices. These are unsatisfactory outcomes when global inflation is making it difficult for families to cope.

Line 5, which is part of Enbridge’s larger Mainline and Lakehead systems, extends from Wisconsin through Michigan and into Ontario. The pipeline is a major source of 540,000 barrels per day of propane and crude oil supply for Michigan and nearby areas.

In May, Enbridge filed an application in a U.S. district court saying federal law forbids attempts to halt the pipeline’s operations. The application was intended to dismiss some of the Bad River Band’s claims. The company remains prepared to resolve the matter favorably. It was pursuing permits to re-route Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation.

