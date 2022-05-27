Enbridge (ENB) to Supply Natural Gas to Plaquemines Facility

Enbridge Inc. ENB announced that it would proceed with the construction of two pipeline projects to supply natural gas to Venture Global’s proposed Plaquemines liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) facility in Louisiana.

Enbridge seeks to provide a natural gas transportation capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet per day through its two Texas Eastern Transmission LP projects — the Venice Extension and Gator Express Meter.

The Gator Express Meter project is expected to be operational in 2023, while Venice Extension is anticipated to be in service in 2024. Estimated costs for the projects are $400 million, supported by long-term contracts.

The latest announcement builds on Venture Global’s final investment decision (FID) to develop the $13.2-billion Plaquemines project. It is the first U.S. LNG project to reach FID, almost three years after Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass had its financial close.

Venture Global’s decision came as natural gas prices and LNG demand skyrocketed worldwide amid concerns over global energy security and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Enbridge currently serves four operating LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Plaquemines will be the fifth LNG facility in the region served by Enbridge. Once fully developed, it will have an export capacity of up to 20 million metric tons of LNG per year.

Enbridge’s Texas Eastern system is ideally positioned to supply rising North American LNG exports to meet society’s energy security and climate goals. The company secured projects to serve two additional proposed facilities, Rio Grande and Texas LNG.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company.

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 23.9% compared with the industry’s 24.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

