Enbridge (ENB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading North America energy infrastructure company’s adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny due to higher contributions from the Liquids Pipelines segment.

In the trailing four quarters, Enbridge beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings once and missed the same thrice, delivering a negative surprise of 4.1%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Enbridge Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Enbridge Inc price-eps-surprise | Enbridge Inc Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents has witnessed two upward revisions and one downward movement in the past 30 days. The figure suggests growth of 3.7% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors to Consider

In the December-end quarter, Enbridge is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues as it is a leading midstream player in North America. It has a vast pipeline network responsible for transporting roughly 30% of the crude oil produced in the continent. With the favorable crude price scenario, exploration and production activities are expected to have ramped up in the fourth quarter. Thus, higher production is likely to have driven the demand for the company’s oil pipeline.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enbridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Enbridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies from the Energy space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Sunoco LP SUN has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Antero Midstream is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Oceaneering is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.