Enbridge (ENB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7, before the opening bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the company came up with earnings of 46 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents owing to lower contributions from Mainline System.

Notably, Enbridge beat earnings estimates twice, met once and missed once in the last four reported quarters, the average positive surprise being 7.09%, as shown in the chart below.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings of 51 cents has seen four upward revisions and two downward movements in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year decline of 16.4%.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.5 billion, indicating a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Enbridge has operating interests in huge network of liquid pipelines, with capacity to transport almost 25% of total crude oil produced in North America. From the pipeline network, the midstream energy player is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues since the networks are under long-term contracts by shippers.

The company is also expected to have generated fee-based revenues from midstream assets, transporting roughly 20% of natural gas being consumed in the United States.

Overall, the company’s business model is less exposed to commodity price volatility and is mostly backed by long-term contracts. This is likely to have contributed to the company’s first-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enbridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 51 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

