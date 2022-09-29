Enbridge (ENB) to Divest Stake in Alberta Athabasca Pipelines

Enbridge Inc. ENB entered an agreement with indigenous communities to divest a minority interest in its pipelines situated in the oil-rich Athabasca region of Alberta.

This is the largest energy-related indigenous economic partnership in North America to date.

Enbridge will receive $1.12 billion from 23 First Nations and Metis communities for an 11.57% interest in seven pipelines. A newly-formed entity, Athabasca Indigenous Investments, will be incharge of the investment. The deal is expected to complete in the next month.

The to-be-divested pipelines involve the Athabasca, Wood Buffalo/Athabasca Twin and related tanks, Norlite Diluent, Waupisoo, Wood Buffalo, Woodland and the Woodland extension. The assets are backed by durable resources and long-term contracts, which provide highly predictable cash flows.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of debt and equity. The debt financing will come from Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, a group that funds indigenous communities seeking commercial partnerships. The agreement not only provides an opportunity to create wealth for the indigenous people but also supports economic sovereignty for the communities.

The deal is part of Enbridge’s indigenous reconciliation action plan to help create more opportunities for indigenous communities. The transaction aligns with the company’s plan to recycle capital at attractive valuations to be used for funding various growth opportunities within its conventional and low-carbon platforms.

Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 17% compared with the industry’s 13.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enbridge currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is one of Canada’s largest independent energy companies that explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. CNQ declared a special cash dividend on its common shares of C$1.50 per share recently, reflecting strength in its cash flows.

Canadian Natural Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth and Momentum, and B for Value. CNQ is expected to see earnings growth of 83.4% in 2022.

RPC Inc. RES is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas shale plays in the United States. With no debt load, RPC had cash and cash equivalents of $78.2 million at the second-quarter end. This reflects the company’s strong balance sheet position, which provides it with massive financial flexibility.

RPC witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth. RES is expected to see earnings growth of 1,733.3% in 2022.

Cactus Inc. WHD is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure-control equipment. At the second-quarter end, Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $311.7 million, which can provide it with immense financial flexibility. WHD has a strong balance sheet. It revealed that it has no bank debt outstanding as of Jun 30, 2022.

Cactus has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the prior four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.7%. WHD is expected to see earnings growth of 143% in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.