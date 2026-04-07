Enbridge (ENB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $54.38, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 0.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.82 billion, indicating a 8.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $44.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.63% and -3.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% higher. Enbridge presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.01.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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