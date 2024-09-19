Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Enbridge (ENB) ending at $40.39, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company has risen by 3.9% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enbridge in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 2.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.62 billion, showing a 37.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $25.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.48% and -20.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enbridge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enbridge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.04, which means Enbridge is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that ENB currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.