Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $41.28, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 12.81% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Enbridge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.64%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $69.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.68% and +85.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Investors should also note that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.91 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

