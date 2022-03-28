Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) closed the most recent trading day at $45.94, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Enbridge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enbridge is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $40.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.96% and +8.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.33, so we one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENB's PEG ratio is currently 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

