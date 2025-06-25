Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Enbridge (ENB) ended the recent trading session at $44.48, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enbridge in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.42, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.97 billion, reflecting a 8.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $37.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6% and -3.54%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enbridge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enbridge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Enbridge is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.82 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ENB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.